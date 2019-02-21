Jussie Smollett Charged With Filing False Police Report
By B&C Staff
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office Wednesday approved felony charges against Empire star Jussie Smollett for filing a false police report and disorderly conduct.
Chicago Police Department Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi shared on Twitter.
[embed]https://twitter.com/AJGuglielmi/status/1098385135370682368[/embed]
The charges, which came hours after the Chicago P.D. officially named Smollett a suspect, stem from a report Smollett filed on Jan. 29 that alleged he had been attacked by two men, who yelled homophobic and racial slurs at the actor and singer.
