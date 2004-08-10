Juried Emmys Are Awarded

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced three of its juried Emmy Awards Tuesday.

Dan Castellaneta was honored for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance, for his voicing of multiple roles–including Homer–on Fox’s The Simpsons. Seena Hong won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for her work on Nickelodeon’s My Life as a Teenage Robot. And Jef Billings and Regina Winters were awarded Outstanding Costumes for a Variety or Music Program for their work on A&E’s Smucker’s Stars on Ice 2004.

The juried awards, which have no nominations, will be presented at the 2004 Creative Arts Awards on Sunday Sept. 12 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sunday Sept. 19 on ABC.