Juno makes pact with Time Warner Cable

Juno Online Services struck a deal with Time Warner Cable, to make Juno's high-speed Internet access service, Juno Express, available over AOL Time Warner's cable systems.

The deal with Juno marks Time Warner Cable's second pact with national Internet service provider, following one struck with EarthLink late last year. Federal regulatory approval of America Online's merger with Time Warner, the cable company's parent, was predicated on open access for ISPs to Time Warner Cable's broadband pipes.

Pending FTC clearance of the deal, Juno and Time Warner Cable plan to begin rolling out Juno Express after completion of modifications to Time Warner Cable systems needed to accommodate multiple ISPs. The initial rollout is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2001.

Both companies will market the service independently under terms of their agreement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

- Richard Tedesco