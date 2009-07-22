Julie Piepenkotter Named SVP of Research at FX

Long-time research executive Julie Piepenkotter has been named senior VP of research for FX Networks, the company announced Wednesday. Piepenkotter will report to FX President/GM John Landgraf.

Piepenkotter will manage day-to-day audience research for FX and Fox Movie Channel as well as special research projects for the entire Fox National Cable Networks Group.

“We are honored that Julie chose to join the Fox team after a distinguished twenty-year career at Disney,” said Landgraf. “Her passion, humor, and intellect will fit all of her new colleagues here like a glove.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Julie to the Fox family,” said Rich Battista, President of Fox National Cable Networks. “Her extensive experience and unique analytical skills will provide us with valuable insight and fresh perspectives as we continually work to offer our viewers and partners with the highest quality content across all our national cable platforms.”

While at Disney, Piepenkotter was most recently senior VP of research for the Disney/ABC Television Group, in charge of ABC Family, SOAPnet, and abcfamily.com. Prior to working at Disney, she was a media buyer and planner at the Leo Burnett Agency in Chicago.