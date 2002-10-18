Judges put FCC on hot seat

Federal judges appeared to take a dim view when a Federal Communications

Commission attorney argued that mergers need no additional public-interest

review when they comply with media-ownership limits.

Judges questioned agency lawyer Grey Pash on the point during oral arguments

in media-advocacy groups' fight to shorten News Corp.'s two-year grace period

for complying with a government order to sell either the New York Post or

one of two TV stations in the New York market. The condition was imposed as

part of FCC approval for News Corp.'s acquisition of the Chris-Craft Industries Inc. TV group.

Judge David Tatel said the FCC offered no evidence that a it had established formal policy

limits public-interest review to mere compliance with ownership limits such as

local limits on radio/TV cross-ownership. "Where do you find a policy statement

by the commission that compliance with these provisions is enough to conclude that a

license transfer is in the public interest?" he asked.

There appears to be no such policy in official FCC text aside from agency

chairman Michael Powell's personal statement concurring with the merger

approval, Judge Harry Edwards added.

The judges' comments, which may indicate nothing more than desire to play

devil's advocate in courtroom debate, nevertheless heartened Media Access

Project president Andrew Schwartzman. "There's a reasonable prospect for

reversal," he said after the hearing.

MAP and the United Church of Christ argued that the two-year grace period was

granted arbitrarily and should have been no more than the six months typically

granted for merger-divestiture orders.

News Corp. officials did not comment.