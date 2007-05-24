Judge Young Stepping Down To Prep For Sony Show

Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge David Young officially steps down May 31 to prepare for his upcoming Sony Pictures Television syndicated court show Judge David Young, which debuts in the fall.

As a plug for the new series, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Alvarez has declared Friday, May 25, to be Judge David Young Day, saying the city wants to honor Young for 15 years of exemplary service.

Young gained national attention in 2005 when he sentenced two airline pilots to jail for trying to fly while intoxicated .

Young's resume also includes assistant state attorney general under Janet Reno and law clerk to F. Lee Bailey.