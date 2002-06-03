Judge: SONICblue can keep stats

SONICblue Inc. will not have to keep tabs on the ad-deleting habits of the owners

of personal video recorders made by subsidiary ReplayTV.

On Monday, the judge who stayed a lower court's ruling that SONICblue needed

to supply entertainment companies with anonymous records of how customers use

the device overturned the decision.

Programmers including the "Big Three" networks, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., Vivendi Universal and AOL Time

Warner Inc. had argued that ReplayTV helps customers to break copyright laws.

The Consumer Electronics Association, which supported SONICblue, applauded

the decision as a victory for fair-use doctrine.

"Forcing a company to change its product in order to conduct surveillance on

its customers is unreasonable and inappropriate," the CEA's Michael

Petricone said.