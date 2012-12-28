Judge Orders 'Aereokiller' to Stop Streaming Live TV

A federal judge in California issued a preliminary injunction Thursday ordering the "Aereokiller" service to stop streaming live TV feeds from ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC over the Internet -- finding that it represents illegal retransmission of copyrighted content.

Judge George Wu, of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, issued the injunction Dec. 27 against Aereokiller, FilmOn.com and related services owned by Nigerian-born media entrepreneur Alkiviades "Alki" David. The services are being sued for copyright infringement by ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and related parties, which had requested a preliminary injunction.

"We are pleased, but certainly not surprised, by the court's decision," Fox spokesman Scott Grogin said via email Friday.

