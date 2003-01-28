Judge opposes cameras during Malvo trial

Media representatives are expected to ask Virginia trial court judge as early

as Wednesday to permit both video and still cameras in the courtroom for the

trial of 17-year old D.C.sniper suspect Lee Malvo.

Fairfax County Circuit Judge Jane Roush -- who has the discretion under

Virginia law to allow cameras or prohibit them -- has kept cameras out so far

and reiterated the policy this week, but said she was open to change.

Several media petitioners, including the Radio-Television News Directors

Association, will likely file requests to open up the Malvo trial for coverage,

given the broad interest in the sniper case.

In the trial of Malvo's alleged partner John Allen Muhammad, in Prince

William County, Va. there will only be still photography allowed, despite

numerous media requests, there will be a still camera only.