Judge opposes cameras during Malvo trial
Media representatives are expected to ask Virginia trial court judge as early
as Wednesday to permit both video and still cameras in the courtroom for the
trial of 17-year old D.C.sniper suspect Lee Malvo.
Fairfax County Circuit Judge Jane Roush -- who has the discretion under
Virginia law to allow cameras or prohibit them -- has kept cameras out so far
and reiterated the policy this week, but said she was open to change.
Several media petitioners, including the Radio-Television News Directors
Association, will likely file requests to open up the Malvo trial for coverage,
given the broad interest in the sniper case.
In the trial of Malvo's alleged partner John Allen Muhammad, in Prince
William County, Va. there will only be still photography allowed, despite
numerous media requests, there will be a still camera only.
