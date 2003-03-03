Judge: No video in sniper trial

The trial of accused Washington, D.C., sniper Lee Malvo will not be open to

cameras or microphones, Judge Jane Roush of Fairfax, Va., ruled Monday.

Although she will not allow video or still cameras, there will be a

closed-circuit feed so that media unable to get a seat in the courtroom can

watch the trial from another room.

According to the Radio-Television News Directors Association -- which had made the Jan. 30 request for cameras at the

trail and pre-trial proceedings -- Judge Roush expressed concern that extensive

media coverage could prejudice Malvo's ability to get a fair trial elsewhere if

there are further trials in the cases of the other sniper killings.

The RTNDA had been joined by a number of other media in the request, including

the major news networks and D.C.-area TV and radio stations.

RTNDA president Barbara Cochran said she was disappointed by the decision:

"The people of Washington, Maryland and Virginia were personally affected by the

sniper shootings, and they deserve to see firsthand how justice is served," she said

in a prepared statement.

Essentially the same group of petitioners lost out in an earlier bid to gain

video access to the trial of the other accused D.C. sniper, John Allen Muhammad,

when Judge LeRoy Millette ruled in December that while he would allow still

cameras, he would not allow video due to its affect on witnesses and

because it could be a distraction to jurors.