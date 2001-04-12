Judge Mills Lane disbarred
By Susanne Ault
Paramount Domestic TV sources said Judge Mills Lane will not return
next season.
The court show -- which posted a 1.5 Nielsen Media Research household rating
for the week ending April 1 (equaling its series low) -- has completed
production on its third season. There are enough fresh episodes for Mills
Lane to run through the May sweeps.
Word of the show's cancellation isn't a surprise: It's been expected for
several months, ever since Tribune Entertainment confirmed that it would not be
taking the series for a fourth season.
