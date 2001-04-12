Judge Mills Lane disbarred

Paramount Domestic TV sources said Judge Mills Lane will not return

next season.

The court show -- which posted a 1.5 Nielsen Media Research household rating

for the week ending April 1 (equaling its series low) -- has completed

production on its third season. There are enough fresh episodes for Mills

Lane to run through the May sweeps.

Word of the show's cancellation isn't a surprise: It's been expected for

several months, ever since Tribune Entertainment confirmed that it would not be

taking the series for a fourth season.