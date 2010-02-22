‘Judge Karen's Court' Adds Groups to Clearance List

Litton Entertainment's Judge Karen's Court has added several station groups to its list of clearances. New groups signing on include Barrington, Belo, Capitol, Cox, Gray, Lin, Media General, New Age, Newport, Quincy, Raycom, Roberts, Tribune, Venture, Weigel, and additional Sinclair stations.

Litton is bringing Judge Karen Mills-Francis back to syndication this year after Sony decided to get out of the business of producing and distributing court TV shows. The Sinclair Broadcast Group, in particular, encouraged Litton to resurrect the show, which aired in the 2008-09 TV season. Judge Karen's Court is scheduled to debut this fall.