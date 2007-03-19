Judge Judy's Emmy Nomination Streak

The jury’s still out, but after picking up her 11th nomination last week—without a win—Judge Judy Sheindlin is closing in on a dubious distinction: longest losing streak in Daytime Emmys history.

The 64-year-old TV jurist is looking strong to surpass All My Children’s Susan Lucci, who had to put on the loser’s frozen smile 18 times before scoring a win in 1999. And Sheindlin won’t have it easy: Her nods are not for performance, and in order to hoist the hardware, her show will have to beat out newborns and wounded puppies.

Vying again in the oddball category of Outstanding Special Class Series, the Judge Judy show this year is up against the syndicated Animal Rescue, TLC’s A Baby Story, MTV’s Made and the cancelled syndicated strip Starting Over. Awards are handed out June 15.

In years past, Judy has lost to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Linda Ellerbee’s special When I Was a Girl and those Baby Story infants.

The good-humored Sheindlin won’t comment on Emmy deliberations, but no doubt she’s holding out hope that, one day, court shows will have their own category. Maybe then "I’d like to thank the Academy" will be a sentence she can hand out.