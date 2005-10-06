Judge Judy To Rule Through 2010

In a deal believed to be worth $30 million-$35 million annually, Paramount Domestic Television Thursday announced that Judge Judy Sheindlin, host of the top-rated court strip Judge Judy, has extended her term on the bench for another four years through the 2009-2010 season.

Paramount has also locked up Judge Joe Brown, whose program ranks No. 2 among court shows, with a new four-year pact, according to Barry Weiner, the agent who brokered the deal.



Sheindlin’s show, which began its 10th season last month, has been the No. 1-rated court show for more than 470 consecutive weeks. The program premiered in September 1996 and still ranks as one of the highest rated shows in national syndication.



"I love what I do and the fact that the viewing public continues to enjoy the program made the decision to continue an easy one,” Sheindlin said in a statement. "I have been very blessed to have had two careers which have been extremely exciting and rewarding."



Before her television career, Sheindlin was a family court judge in New York. She later was appointed supervising judge in Manhattan, presiding on more than 20,000 cases in her career.