Judge Judy Renewed Through 2006
Paramount Domestic Television has renewed top-rated court show Judge Judy
in 80% of the country through 2006.
Now in its eighth season, the show has clearances in the top 30 markets including WNBC-TV New York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, WBBM-TV Chicago and on many of the Fox owned-and-operated stations.
Judge Judy
is produced by Big Ticket Television and distributed by Paramount.
