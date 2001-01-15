Judge Hatchett Clears 85% of Country for Second Season
Columbia TriStar Television Distribution's Judge Hatchett
has cleared 85% of the country for its second season, in the first announcement of rookie strip renewals. Signing up for more episodes are the 13 Fox O & Os, including top stations WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WFLD Chicago and WTXF-TV Philadelphia. New stations on board with the show include WCBI-TV Columbus, Miss.; WNEM-TV Bay City, Mich.; KLJB-TC Davenport, Iowa; and WVII-TV Bangor, Maine. Stations grabbing double runs of Hatchett
include WKJG-TV Ft. Wayne, Ind.; KWCH-TV Hutchinson, Kans.; KVVU-TV Henderson, Nev.; and WNYT Albany, N.Y. Typically, Hatchett
has ranked second among all rookie strips behind Power of Attorney
. For the week ended Dec. 24, Hatchett
earned a 2.4 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.