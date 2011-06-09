JPMorgan Chase Partners with Madison Square Garden

JPMorgan Chase is becoming Madison Square Garden's first

marquee partner, part of MSG's planned renovations already valued at over

$850 million, reported

AdAge.

MSG has turned to partners Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola Co,

and Anheuser-Bush to represent their brands in new structures in the stadium,

including the Delta Sky 360 Club, an area restricted to 700 season-ticket

holders that provides a private dining area near the players as they enter and

exit the new locker rooms. MSG also plans to add new concourses, suites, locker

rooms, clubs, dining facilities and a new entrance to provide plenty of space

for their partners to associate their brands.

"The transformed Garden will provide new and unique

opportunities for marketing partners to drive their business objectives," MSG

said in a statement.

The transformation will also feature the creation of the

Chase Bridges, which will be erected above the area where events take place

below. The over 225-feet long bridges will be paid for by MSG and will provide

access to the 10th-floor Budweiser Fan Deck. The bridges are

scheduled to open in the 2013-2014 basketball and hockey seasons. Tickets for

seats on the bridge will run up to $500, depending on the event.

"New York is a city known for its bridges, and the

incredible Chase Bridges at Madison Square Garden will be one-of-a-kind and

provide our great fans with a unique perspective on the game action," Scott O'Neil,

president of MSG Sports, said. "We think the Chase Bridges will quickly become

a hot spot for fans in the transformed arena, and are proud to have Marquee

Partner Chase own what is sure to be a signature element of the Garden along

with our iconic ceiling."

As MSG's partner, Chase's brand will be permanently

featured on the bridges as well as the LED screens that line the outside of the

structures. The partnership will also include Chase Square, an entrance on New

York's Seventh Avenue, and JPMorgan's "1879 Club."

Chase customers will be eligible for access to over 1,200

events at the Garden, Theater at MSG, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre and

Chicago Theater. JPMorgan Chase will also appear on the marquee outside MSG

between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.