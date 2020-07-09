Joy Reid’s ‘The ReidOut’ Takes 7 P.M. Slot on MSNBC

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid will host The ReidOut, a 7 p.m. weekday program that starts July 20 on the network. The show, based in Washington, will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers. Tina Urbanski will be executive producer.

“I’m thrilled to have Joy on five nights a week,” said MSNBC president Phil Griffin. “She’s thoughtful and brings so much depth to her reporting. She’s made for this moment.”

The ReidOut succeeds Hardball with Chris Matthews. Matthews stepped down in March.

Reid joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor.

In 2016, Reid was named host of AM Joy on MSNBC. She hosted The Reid Report and has been a fill-in host for All In with Chris Hayes, The Rachel Maddow Show and The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

“I’m honored and thankful for this opportunity,” said Joy Reid. “I’ll always be proud of the work we did on AM Joy by pushing the envelope and tackling pragmatic conversations. I’m eager to carry that same energy into the 7 p.m. hour where we can continue to build on bringing in diverse, smart, and accomplished voices to the table on topics that are important to our viewers.”

Reid wrote The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story.