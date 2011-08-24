Journalists Freed From Tripoli's Rixos Hotel

CNN's Matthew Chance reported Wednesday that the 36

journalists who were being held at the Rixos Hotel in Tripoli, Libya, have been

freed.

Chance and his production team, along with journalists from

the BBC, Fox News and other outlets had been trapped in the Gadhafi-controlled

hotel for the last five days.

According to a series of tweets Chance sent out around 10:45

a.m. ET, after negotiating with the loyalists guards for their release,

journalists were able to arrange cars to transport them from the hotel to

freedom.