Journalists Freed From Tripoli's Rixos Hotel
CNN's Matthew Chance reported Wednesday that the 36
journalists who were being held at the Rixos Hotel in Tripoli, Libya, have been
freed.
Chance and his production team, along with journalists from
the BBC, Fox News and other outlets had been trapped in the Gadhafi-controlled
hotel for the last five days.
According to a series of tweets Chance sent out around 10:45
a.m. ET, after negotiating with the loyalists guards for their release,
journalists were able to arrange cars to transport them from the hotel to
freedom.
