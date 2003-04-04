Journalist Michael Kelly killed in Iraq

Michael Kelly, 46, editor at large of the Atlantic Monthly, columnist

for the Washington Post and a veteran journalist who once worked as a

researcher and producer for ABC, was killed in Iraq last Thursday when the

vehicle in which he was riding overturned into a canal and he and his driver

drowned.

That's according to ABC's Sam Donaldson, who reported the news on his Friday

radio show, pointing out that Kelly had first worked for ABC.

Atlantic Monthly said the Pentagon confirmed Kelly's death but had no

further details at press time.

Kelly was embedded with the Third Infantry Division and had just published a

column in The Post April 3 about crossing the Euphrates.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Madelyn, and two young sons.