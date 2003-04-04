Journalist Michael Kelly killed in Iraq
Michael Kelly, 46, editor at large of the Atlantic Monthly, columnist
for the Washington Post and a veteran journalist who once worked as a
researcher and producer for ABC, was killed in Iraq last Thursday when the
vehicle in which he was riding overturned into a canal and he and his driver
drowned.
That's according to ABC's Sam Donaldson, who reported the news on his Friday
radio show, pointing out that Kelly had first worked for ABC.
Atlantic Monthly said the Pentagon confirmed Kelly's death but had no
further details at press time.
Kelly was embedded with the Third Infantry Division and had just published a
column in The Post April 3 about crossing the Euphrates.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Madelyn, and two young sons.
