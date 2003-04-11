Journalist convoy attacked

WCBS-TV New York Middle East reporter Kimberly Dozier reported a close call

for the convoy of journalists she was traveling with late Thursday on their way

into Iraq.

"We drove in from the west and it was fine ... clear sailing the first part

of the drive," she reported, "but as we got closer to Baghdad and as night fell,

some very scary characters came from some side streets and small villages."

She continued, "At one point, a police car with lights blazing tried to head us off at a road

block. Five men jumped out, pulled out automatic weapons from the trunk and

fired at some of the vehicles, but no one was hurt."

She went on, "We basically floored it and got through. We finally made it just outside of

Baghdad to an army checkpoint, a U.S. Army checkpoint ... a very welcome sight."