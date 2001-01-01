Journalism

Trending

Jonathan Gorchow,
VP and executive producer, original programming, Comcast Network, Philadelphia, promoted to VP and GM, CN8.

Robert Winston,
director of sales, AMFM Inc., Los Angeles, joins Metro Networks/Shadow Broadcast Services, Los Angeles, as VP and GM.

Arthur Fennell,
anchor, WCAU-TV Philadelphia, joins CN8, Philadelphia, as anchor.

Appointments at WGNO New Orleans: Dawn Ostrom,
reporter, promoted to weekend anchor; Curt Sprang,
reporter, promoted to weekend anchor.

Tina Simpkin,
meteorologist, KOLR/KDEB-TV Springfield, Mo., joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as meteorologist.

Karen Jordan,
news anchor, WRGT-TV Dayton, Ohio , joins WPHL-TV Philadelphia, as news reporter and anchor.