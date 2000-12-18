Journalism
Dave Kirkland,
director of news coverage, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, joins KRON-TV San Francisco as managing editor.
Appointments at WJBK(TV) Detroit: Fanchon Stinger,
weekend anchor, named co-anchor , Fox 2 News at 5:30PM
;John Nichols,
producer, WWBT(TV) Richmond, Va., joins as producer; Chris Gegg,
producer, WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., joins as producer.
P.J. Carlesimo,
television analyst, San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio, joins NBC Showtime
as studio analyst. Shae Crisson,
reporter, WSLS-TV Roanoke, Va., joins WTVD(TV) Durham, N .C., as reporter.
Frank Recchia,
reporter, KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, joins WLFL(TV) Raleigh, N.C., as reporter.
