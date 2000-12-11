Journalism

Nancy Kramer,

producer, 20/20,

New York, joins 60 Minutes,

CBS News, New York, as producer.

Appointments at The National Geographic Channel, Washington, D.C.: Tom Foreman,

substitute anchor, newsmagazines, ABC, Denver, joins as co-anchor, National Geographic Today; Susan Roesgen,

news anchor, WDSU(TV) New Orleans, joins as co-anchor, National Geographic Today. Vinnie Politan,

reporter/ anchor, Central Florida News, Orlando, joins Court TV, New York, as legal news reporter. Stacy Case,

reporter/fill-in anchor, WCPO-TV Cincinnati, named co-anchor. Milissa Rehberger,

morning anchor, KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, Okla., joins WOFL(TV) Orlando, Fla., as co-anchor. James Irby,

reporter, WFTX(TV) Cape Coral (Fort Meyers area), Fla., joins KTRK-TV Houston as reporter. Chris Heinbaugh,

reporter, KOMO-TV Seattle, joins WFAA-TV Dallas as reporter.

Natalie Martinez,

anchor, WXXA-TV Albany, N.Y., joins WMAQ-TV Chicago as general assignment reporter.