Journalism
Jay Mohr, comedian and actor, joins NFL This Morning Breakfast Bunch, FOX Sports Net, Los Angeles, as contributor.Kysa Daniels,prime time anchor and reporter, KSLA-TV Shreveport, La., joins CNN Headline News, Atlanta, as overnight anchor.
Mike Huckman, reporter, WXYZ-TV Detroit, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as reporter.
Rick Miekle, anchor/ reporter, KOCE-TV Huntington Beach, Calif., joins KTVL-TV Medford, Ore., as primary co-anchor.
Appointments at Maine Public Radio, Lewiston, Maine: Keith Shortall, deputy news director, named news director; Mal Leary, state government reporter, named managing editor of news.
Norma Morato, senior producer, WCBS-TV New York, joins WXTV(TV) Paterson, N.J., as executive producer, Noticias 41.Monique Harris, senior producer, Chicago Land Television, Chicago, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago as producer, weekday 6:00 a.m. news.
Appointments at CNBC: Carrie Lee, reporter, The Wall Street Journal Online, New York, joins as general assignment reporter, Fort Lee, N.J.; Leslie LaRoche, correspondent and anchor, Reuters Television, New York, joins as reporter, London.
Jonathan Freed, weekend anchor and reporter, WXIX-TV Cincinnati, joins Hearst-Argyle Television, Washington, as Washington correspondent.
Ian Rubin,
news director, WRNN-TV New York, joins WKEF(TV) and WRGT(TV) Dayton, Ohio, as news director.
Teresa Mallea, managing editor, Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., named assistant news director.
