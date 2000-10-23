Journalism
Dianne Doctor,
executive producer, special projects, WNBC New York, named assistant news director.
Brian Roche,
anchor, KGAN-TV Cedar Rapids, Mich., joins WGAL(TV) Lancaster, Pa., as anchor and general assignment reporter.
Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems:
Randi Wapner,
senior content producer, SanDiegoInsider.com, San Diego, joins as managing editor, TheSanDiegoChannel.com, San Diego;
Kate Robertson,
managing editor, Island Scene Online, Honolulu, joins as managing editor, TheNewOrleansChannel.com, New Orleans.
Mitch Lebe,
wcbs(am) New York, joins Bloomberg Radio, New York, as co-anchor, afternoon broadcasts.
Jerome Parra,
news assignment editor, KNAZ-TV Phoenix, named news director.
Chuck Gurney,
meteorologist, WIVB-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, in the same capacity.
