Journalism

By

Dianne Doctor,

executive producer, special projects, WNBC New York, named assistant news director.

Brian Roche,

anchor, KGAN-TV Cedar Rapids, Mich., joins WGAL(TV) Lancaster, Pa., as anchor and general assignment reporter.

Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems:

Randi Wapner,

senior content producer, SanDiegoInsider.com, San Diego, joins as managing editor, TheSanDiegoChannel.com, San Diego;

Kate Robertson,

managing editor, Island Scene Online, Honolulu, joins as managing editor, TheNewOrleansChannel.com, New Orleans.

Mitch Lebe,

wcbs(am) New York, joins Bloomberg Radio, New York, as co-anchor, afternoon broadcasts.

Jerome Parra,

news assignment editor, KNAZ-TV Phoenix, named news director.

Chuck Gurney,

meteorologist, WIVB-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, in the same capacity.