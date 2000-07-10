JOURNALISM

Appointments at FOX Sports Net New England, Woburn, Mass.: Kara Henderson, host, Front Row, Boston, named reporter, 11 P.M. Regional Sports Report; John Holt, rink-side reporter, Hockey East Game of the Week, Woburn, named reporter, 11 P.M. Regional Sports Report.

Appointments at NorthWest Cable News: Kristine Uyeno, reporter and fill-in anchor, KTVM(TV) Butte (Bozeman area), Mont., joins as reporter, Portland, Ore.; Lisa Myers, reporter, KCPQ(TV) Tacoma, Wash., joins as reporter, Spokane, Wash.

Ron Martin, co-anchor, News 8 at 5:30, WGAL(TV) Lancaster, Pa., named co-anchor, News 8 at 5 and 6 and News 8 at 11.

Appointments as WRC-TV Washington: Veronica Johnson, meteorologist, WMAR-TV Baltimore, as meteorologist; Jill Sorenson, reporter, WDIO-TV Duluth, Minn., and WTIP(FM) Grand Marais, Minn., joins as sports reporter.