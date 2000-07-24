JOURNALISM

Lena Sadiwskyj, news director, WKMG-TV Orlando Fla., joins WOFL(TV) Orlando as news director.

Appointments at KDVR(TV) Denver: Serena Ung, promotion coordinator, creative services, named special projects producer; Duncan Shaw, producer, KUSA-TV Denver, joins as producer; Annette Visty, freelance producer, Dallas, joins as sports producer; Amanada Smith, 10 p.m. news producer, KRDO-TV Colorado Springs, Colo., joins as writer.

Andy Skoogman, reporter, The Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla., joins KSTP-TV St. Paul, Minn., as reporter.

Barbara Pinto, chief reporter and coordinator of news coverage, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., joins The Wall Street Journal Report, CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as reporter.

Anna Davlantes, anchor and reporter, KRIV(TV) Chicago, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago as anchor/reporter.