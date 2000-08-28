Journalism

Appointments at KNBC(TV) Los Angeles: David Cruz, general-assignment reporter named anchor, The Mid Day Report; Ana Garcia, weekend anchor and special-assignment reporter, KABC-TV Los Angeles, named anchor, The Mid Day Report.

Appointments at Foxsports.com, Los Angeles: David Moore, sportswriter, Dallas Morning News, Dallas, joins as senior writer, NFL; Dave van Dyck, sportswriter, Chicago Sun Times, Chicago, joins as senior writer, Major League Baseball; Mike Monroe, sportswriter, Denver Post, Denver, joins as senior writer, NBA.

Appointments at KLFY-TV Lafayette, La.: Chuck Huebner, lead investigative reporter, also named reporter, Eyewitness News at Six and Ten; Dee Stanley, business and consumer reporter, The Stanley Report, also named news director, Newscan at Five.

Anne Marie Tiernon, anchor, WISH-TV Indianapolis, joins WLWT(TV) Cincinnati as anchor, Eyewitness News.

Craig Stevens, anchor, weekend newscasts, WSVN(TV) Miami, named weeknight anchor.

Jeff Pegues, weeknight anchor, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins WBAL-TV Baltimore as weeknight anchor.

Patrick Hammer, lead forecaster, KNVN-TV Chico, Calif., joins KRQE-TV Albuquerque, N.M., as morning and noon weatherman.

Angela An, reporter and fill-in anchor, KSL-TV Salt Lake City, joins WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, as general-assignment reporter.

Greg Starddard, reporter and fill-in anchor, WBFF(TV) Baltimore, joins WUSA(TV) Washington, as general-assignment reporter.

Doug Kammerer, meteorologist, weekend newscasts, WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., joins WOFL(TV) Orlando, Fla., as meteorologist, morning newscasts.

Steve Chamraz, reporter, WKOW-TV Madison, Wis., joins KGO-TV San Francisco as general-assignment reporter.

Richelle McGinnis, anchor and reporter, KEYC-TV Mankato, Minn., joins KSTP-TV St. Paul, Minn., and KVBM-TV Minneapolis, as general-assignment reporter.