JOURNALISM

John Gibson, host, Newschat and Internight, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins FOX News Channel, New York, as anchor, live-weekend programming.

Appointments at WFAA(TV) Dallas: Jeff Brady, weeknight anchor, KSAT-TV San Antonio, joins as weekend evening anchor; Cynthia Vega, anchor/reporter, WFTV(TV) Orlando, joins as general-assignment editor.

Chet Coppock, host, The Game Room, SportsChannel, Chicago, joins One-On-One Sports, Chicago, as host, weekend shows.

Jim Watson, sideline correspondent, FOX Sports West, Los Angeles, named play-by-play announcer, volleyball, NBC Sports, Sydney, Australia.

Tony Pann, meteorologist, WBAL-TV Baltimore, joins WCBS-TV, New York, as meteorologist.

Shani Blount, reporter, WMAZ-TV Macon, Ga., joins WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C., as reporter.