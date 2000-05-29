JOURNALISM

Appointments at CNN Newsource, Atlanta: Frank Barnett, director, named VP and director, affiliate newsgathering; Barbara Frank, senior affiliate editor, named VP/director, affiliate newsgathering.

Appointments at WCBS-TV, New York: David Hatcher, executive producer, WSVN(TV) Miami, joins as executive producer; Michelle Murray, senior executive producer, FOX News Channel, New York, joins as executive producer; Hazel Sanchez, anchor/reporter, WBAY-TV Greenbay, Wis., joins as general assignment reporter.

Alyson Pressley, news director, WGNX(TV) Atlanta, joins WCVB-TV Boston, as staff director.

Duke Castiglione, freelance sports anchor/reporter, WGGB-TV Springfield, Mass., joins New York 1, New York, to host Sports on 1.

Paul Devlin, sports reporter/anchor, WBPX(TV) Boston, joins FOX Sports Net Regional News, Atlanta, as sports anchor/reporter.

John Atkinson, producer, Metro Networks/Shadow Broadcast, San Francisco, named director, operations.

Mace Michaels, weekend meteorologist, WINK-TV, Fort Myers, Fla., joins WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., as weekend meteorologist.

Micah Gelman, producer, WBNS-TV Columbus, Ohio, joins WDSU(TV) New Orleans, as producer.