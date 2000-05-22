JOURNALISM

Kese Smith, special projects managing editor, kriv (tv) Houston, joins khwb (tv) Houston, as executive producer/assistant news director.

Kirk Winkler, VP, news, kptm (tv) Omaha, Neb., joins Quincy Newspapers Inc., Quincy, Ill., as news director, broadcast division.

Jack Rico, reporter, producer, Metro Traffic, New York, joins wxtv (tv) Paterson, N. J. (New York area), as weather reporter.

Appointments at News 12 The Bronx, N. Y.: Michelle Seavers, writer/production assistant, WWOR-TV Secaucus, N. J., joins as reporter; Marlie Hall, writer/production assistant, wlny (tv) Riverhead, N. Y., joins as reporter.