JOURNALISM
Mary J. Thompson, financial markets reporter, Bloomberg Television and wbbr (am) New York, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as reporter, business news.
Larry Perret, news director, KCBS-TV Los Angeles, joins kcop (tv) Los Angeles as news director.
Wendy Logsdon, director, programming, wxin (tv) Indianapolis, joins kdaf (tv) Dallas as director, programming.
Appointments at WFAA-TV Dallas: Chris Gailus, co-anchor, cict (tv) Calgary, Alberta, joins as co-anchor, Daybreak and Midday; Tabitha Goodwin, reporter, kthv (tv) Little Rock, Ark., joins as part-time reporter.
Appointments at WCVB-TV Boston: David Muir, anchor/reporter wtvh (tv) Syracuse, N.Y., joins as general assignment reporter; Kim Ostrowski Piela, supervising producer, WHDH-TV Boston, joins as writer/producer.
John Willing, meteorologist, ktvt (tv) Fort Worth, Texas (and Dallas area), named chief meteorologist.
Appointments at kytv (tv) Springfield, Mo.: Ron Hearst, meteorologist, named chief meteorologist; Grant Johnston, meteorologist, kmiz (tv) Columbia joins as meteorologist, weekend edition.
