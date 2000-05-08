JOURNALISM

Joel Parks, producer, FOX Files, FOX News, New York, named senior producer, magazine unit, FOX News Channels.

Appointments at WWTV(TV) Cadillac, Mich. and WWUP-TV Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.: Ryan Bell, news producer, sports photographer, WTVG(TV) Toledo, Ohio, joins as weekend reporter; Matthew Johnston, production manager, WGKI(TV) Cadillac, joins as producer, promotions and production; Bronson Peshlakai, master control technician, WGTU(TV) Traverse City, Mich., and WGTQ(TV) Sault Ste. Marie, joins as weekend newscast director/editor; Elijah Taylor, director/producer, wchs Cadillac High School, joins as Michigan This Morning director.

Appointments at Bay News 9, Pinellas Park (Tampa Bay area), Fla.: John Cavazos, executive producer, New England Cable News, Newton, Mass., joins as executive producer; Sara Marriott, producer, WITN-TV Washington, N.C., joins as producer; Kim Larson, producer, WJXT(TV) Jacksonville, Fla., joins as producer; Tony Arranaga, reporter, Six News Now, Sarasota, Fla., joins as reporter; Eric Watson, reporter KVII-TV Amarillo, Texas, joins as reporter; Allyson Berger, producer, named executive producer; Kate Fox, producer, named executive producer, special projects.