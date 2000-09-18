Journalism

Laurie Dhue, host, Special Edition, MSNBC, Secaucus, N.J., joins FOX News Channel, New York, as news update anchor and host, weekend specials.

Eddie Andelman, talk-show host, WEEI(AM) Boston, joins WLVI-TV Boston as sportscaster, Boston's WB in the Morning.

Carmen Ainsworth, morning news anchor, WFAA-TV Dallas, joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as anchor.

Shauna Parsons, morning anchor, KSTU-TV Salt Lake City, joins KPTV(TV) Portland, Ore., as anchor.

Barbara Maushard, news director, KHBS-TV Fort Smith, Ark., joins WISN(TV) Milwaukee as news director.

Janine D'Adamo, weeknight meteorologist, KTBS-TV Shreveport, La., joins KTVT-TV Dallas as weekday morning and noon meteorologist.

Steve Jefferson, reporter WJTV-TV Jackson, Miss., joins KGW-TV Portland, Ore., as reporter.

Sheree Paolello, reporter, WKEF-TV Dayton, Ohio, joins WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., as reporter.

Heather Warner, news anchor, WDTV(TV) Weston (Bridgeport area), W.Va., joins WGAL-TV Lancaster, Pa., as general-assignment reporter.

Geoffrey Lewis, managing editor, TheStreet.com, New York, named editor-in-chief, Column WrapCNBC.com, Fort Lee, N.J.