JOURNALISM

Candy Altman, VP, WCVB-TV Boston, named group news executive, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., there.

Sydnie Kohara, international correspondent, CNBC, London, joins CNET News.com, San Francisco, as television host.

Appointments at KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo.: Dana Wright, anchor, WIBW-TV Topeka, Kan., joins as weekend evening reporter; Jenna DeLay, senior producer, KSNT(TV) Topeka, Kan., joins as newscast producer; Cathryn Couch, producer, KSHB-TV Kansas City, Mo., joins as segment producer, Call to Action.

Allan Chernoff, senior correspondent, CNBC, New York, joins CNNfn, New York, as senior correspondent.

Eric Phillips, reporter, WTKR(TV) Norfolk, Va., joins CNN Newsource, Atlanta, in the same capacity.

Tabitha Goodwin, reporter, kthv (tv) Little Rock, Ark., joins WFAA-TV Dallas in the same capacity.