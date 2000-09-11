Journalism

Dean Shepherd, anchor, WNBC(TV) New York, joins Bloomberg Television, New York, as anchor, Moneycast.

Appointments at CNN: Deborah Feyerick, freelance correspondent, named general news correspondent, New York; Jacque Reid, anchor and reporter, KPRC-TV Houston, joins CNN Headline News, Atlanta, as weekday anchor, First Watch; Paul Reece, VP of production and senior producer, KEF Media Associates, Atlanta, joins CNN Newsource, Atlanta, as senior writer.

Brett Winn, writer/producer, FOX Television Network, Los Angeles, joins Studio City, Los Angeles, as writer/producer.