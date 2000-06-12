JOURNALISM

Appointments at CNN, New York: Katherine O'Hearn, executive producer of World News Tonight Saturday and World News Tonight Sunday, ABC News, New York, joins as VP, business news and executive in charge of Moneyline News Hour; Brian Palmer, reporter, Fortune Magazine, New York, joins as a general news correspondent.

Allan Chernoff, senior correspondent, CNBC, New York, joins CNNfn, New York, as senior correspondent.

Jim Rosenfield, news co-anchor, WCBS-TV New York, joins WNBC(TV) New York as substitute anchor.

Appointments at WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo.: Frank Walter, producer KFVS-TV Cape Girardeau, Mo., joins as producer; Craig Andres, part-time associate producer, named dayside associate producer; Jennifer Nigro, associate producer, named weekday producer; Shannon Lawrence, assignment editor, KSHB-TV Kansas City, joins as associate producer; Jennifer Sahakian, producer, KOMU-TV Columbia, Mo., joins as associate producer.

Appointments at KING-TV Seattle: Meeghan Black, weekend weather anchor, KIRO-TV Seattle, will join as reporter and meteorologist; Mimi Jung, morning anchor, KTNV(TV) Las Vegas, joins as general assignment reporter.

Appointments at KDVR(TV) Denver: Kevin Bubach, photojournalist, KDFW(TV) Dallas, joins as photojournalist; Kolin Lawler, photojournalist, WPMT(TV) York, Pa., joins as photojournalist; Kevin Rand, photojournalist, WAVE(TV) Louisville, Ky., joins as photojournalist.