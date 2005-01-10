Journal Names Wisconsin News Chief

Bill Berra, most recently news director at Scripps Howard's WFTS-TV Tampa, Fla., has been tapped by Journal Broadcast Group Inc. as vice president, news, Wisconsin.

He will be responsible for WTMJ-TV Milawukee, and WGBA-TV Green Bay/Appleton.

It will be a homecoming for Berra, who began his TV career at WTMJ, before moving to news posts in Orlando, Phoenix, St. Louis, Memphis, and Columbus.

