Journal CTO Retires

Randy Price, senior vice president and chief technology officer for Journal Broadcast Group Inc.'s 45 stations -- seven TV and 35 radio -- is retiring effective May 31.

While some engineers have joked that they were hoping to retire before they had to manage the sea change to digital, Price "embraced it," says the company, overseeing the build-out of DTV, HDTV and digital radio.

In addition to the past 15 years with Journal, Price's 29-year career has included engineering stints at WGBO-TV Chicago, WISN-TV Milwaukee, WDTN-TV Dayton, and WTCN-TV (now KARE-TV) Minneapolis.

