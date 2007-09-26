Journal Broadcast Group Buys KPSE Palm Springs

Journal Broadcast Group entered into an agreement to purchase MyNetworkTV outlet KPSE Palm Springs, Calif., from Mirage Media.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

The acquisition would create a duopoly for Journal, which owns NBC affiliate KMIR.

“With two television stations in this market, we can better serve advertisers and viewers in the Coachella Valley and build an even stronger presence in the community,” Journal CEO Doug Kiel said in a statement.

The Palm Springs MNT outlet airs on cable channel 13.

Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.