Josh Barry Becomes Partner at Prospect Park
Former
ABC Entertainment Group executive Josh Barry as been hired as a partner
for Prospect Park's television group, it was announced Tuesday.
Barry
will be responsible for developing and producing new series across
multiple genres including comedy, drama and reality. He will report to
founder and CEO Jeff Kwatinetz.
"Not
only has Josh been responsible for developing some of the most
commercially successful and critically acclaimed shows of the last
decade, he has a track record complete with key network experience and a
passion for cultivating writers of different genres and styles," said
Kwatinetz.
Barry
had spent 10 years at ABC, where most recently he served as SVP, head
of drama development and current programming at ABC studios. Barry
developed shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives, and he also had a hand in Lost and Alias.
"I
am excited to join Prospect Park and a team that is creatively driven
across all of its divisions. Together we will be aggressively putting
together a wide slate of projects, and soon hope to have more shows
joining the company's existing series in production," said Barry.
