Josh Barry Becomes Partner at Prospect Park

Former

ABC Entertainment Group executive Josh Barry as been hired as a partner

for Prospect Park's television group, it was announced Tuesday.

Barry

will be responsible for developing and producing new series across

multiple genres including comedy, drama and reality. He will report to

founder and CEO Jeff Kwatinetz.

"Not

only has Josh been responsible for developing some of the most

commercially successful and critically acclaimed shows of the last

decade, he has a track record complete with key network experience and a

passion for cultivating writers of different genres and styles," said

Kwatinetz.

Barry

had spent 10 years at ABC, where most recently he served as SVP, head

of drama development and current programming at ABC studios. Barry

developed shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Desperate Housewives, and he also had a hand in Lost and Alias.

"I

am excited to join Prospect Park and a team that is creatively driven

across all of its divisions. Together we will be aggressively putting

together a wide slate of projects, and soon hope to have more shows

joining the company's existing series in production," said Barry.