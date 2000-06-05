Joseph J. Scotti

President, domestic distribution and marketing, Pearson Television North America; b. West Orange, N.J., March 16, 1958; B.S. business management, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, N.J., 1980; Morris Cablevision, Morristown, N.J., assistant to president, 1980-82; general manager, 1982-83; Sammons Communications, Morristown, N.J., general manager, 1983; Showtime Networks, New York City, district sales manager, 1983-86; regional sales manager, 1986-89; director of national accounts/regional sales manager, 1989-93; Showtime Event Television, New York, vice president, sales and affiliate marketing, 1994; All American Television/Pearson Television North America, New York, senior vice president, marketing and sales, 1994-97; executive vice president, 1997-99; current position since December 1999; m. Karen, November 1989; children: Elizabeth (8) and Joanna (5).