In January, Jordan Wertlieb, general manager at Hearst’s TV powerhouse WBAL Baltimore, moved up to executive VP of the 29-station group, with oversight of an as-yet-unspecified number of stations. From the Hearst tower in New York, Wertlieb— who serves as vice chair of NBC’s affiliate board—also assists CEO David Barrett in corporate affairs.



It’s been a rapid rise for the highenergy Wertlieb. He joined Hearst’s WCVB Boston as a sales manager in 1993 and got his first GM gig in 2005, at WBAL.



The Hearst group, which includes WTAE Pittsburgh and WESH Orlando, features many market leaders and strong newsrooms throughout; rigorous political coverage is a core value. Despite his background in sales, Wertlieb is something of a newsman at heart, having called out local politicians and tackled sticky civic issues with his on-air editorials at WBAL.



Barrett cites his new wingman’s passion and enthusiasm. “His business acumen and smart strategic insights…will help us address future challenges,” Barrett says.