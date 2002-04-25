Jordan jumps to WFTV

Cox-owned WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla., has hired former WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla.,

general manager Robert Jordan to replace news director Lyn Tolan, who left this

month.

Jordan has a history with the station. He was an anchor there, as well as

news director during the 1970s and 1980s.

"He's the guy credited with laying the foundation for the success of WFTV

news," said GM David Lippoff, himself a former news director.

Channel 9 news anchor Bob Opsahl, who was brought to the station by Jordan,

said in a statement: "I can't think of a better choice. Bob Jordan is the person

who started Channel 9 Eyewitness News on its road to success, and I'm confident

he can take us to the next level."