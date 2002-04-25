Jordan jumps to WFTV
Cox-owned WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla., has hired former WPTV(TV) West Palm Beach, Fla.,
general manager Robert Jordan to replace news director Lyn Tolan, who left this
month.
Jordan has a history with the station. He was an anchor there, as well as
news director during the 1970s and 1980s.
"He's the guy credited with laying the foundation for the success of WFTV
news," said GM David Lippoff, himself a former news director.
Channel 9 news anchor Bob Opsahl, who was brought to the station by Jordan,
said in a statement: "I can't think of a better choice. Bob Jordan is the person
who started Channel 9 Eyewitness News on its road to success, and I'm confident
he can take us to the next level."
