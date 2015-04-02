Jones Upped at CenturyLink
John Jones has been named senior VP of public policy and government relations for CenturyLink, succeeding Steve Davis, who is retiring.
The promotion is effective immediately. Jones had been VP of public policy and federal legislative affairs.
Jones has been with the company for more than two decades, dealing with state and federal regulatory matters, government relations, external communications and policy development, as well as representing the company in negotiations.
