Jones sues to escape CBS drama

Actor Richard T. Jones reportedly is suing Twentieth Century Fox Television to get out of his role on CBS court drama Judging Amy.

AP reports Jones filed suit Monday against Fox Television, seeking a release from his contract. He plays court services officer Bruce Van Exel in the series.

Jones's suit claims that Fox has failed to develop and expand his character as agreed and has required him to work long days and during lunch. The studio also allegedly broke its promise to accommodate movie roles that came to Jones while the series was being filmed.

No damages are being sought in the suit, but Jones wants Fox to pay for the cost of filing the suit and his attorney's fees.