Jones likely winding down 12-year run

Warner Bros. talker Jenny Jones is unlikely to return for its 13th

season next year, sources confirmed, as members of the show's Chicago-based

staff were told last week that they should look for other jobs.

A Warner Bros. spokesman would not confirm that the show would not be back,

although analysts said that once the Tribune Co. station group cleared Sharon

Osbourne's new talk show for next fall, Jenny Jones' fate was

sealed.

Although the show was once a ratings powerhouse, it has dwindled in recent

years, averaging a 1.5 national rating season-to-date.

Jenny Jones spent several years in the center of a scandal and a lawsuit

after guest Jonathan Schmitz murdered guest Scott Amedure following Amedure

admitting to having a crush on Schmitz in 1995.