Jones likely winding down 12-year run
Warner Bros. talker Jenny Jones is unlikely to return for its 13th
season next year, sources confirmed, as members of the show's Chicago-based
staff were told last week that they should look for other jobs.
A Warner Bros. spokesman would not confirm that the show would not be back,
although analysts said that once the Tribune Co. station group cleared Sharon
Osbourne's new talk show for next fall, Jenny Jones' fate was
sealed.
Although the show was once a ratings powerhouse, it has dwindled in recent
years, averaging a 1.5 national rating season-to-date.
Jenny Jones spent several years in the center of a scandal and a lawsuit
after guest Jonathan Schmitz murdered guest Scott Amedure following Amedure
admitting to having a crush on Schmitz in 1995.
