JonathanMiller To Exit News Corp.

News Corp. announced today that its chief digital officer Jonathan

Miller will be stepping down at the end of September as it splits into two companies.

Miller will, however, serve as an outside advisor to News

Corporation on digital issues through fall 2013.

"Jon Miller is a visionary in the digital media

industry, and his commitment to News Corporation over the last three years has

driven us to truly evolve the way millions of people use new platforms to

consume news and entertainment," Rupert Murdoch, chairman and CEO of News

Corporation noted in a statement. "As we prepare for our proposed Company

separation, I respect Jon's desire to return to an operational, entrepreneurial

role with a standalone company. He will be missed and I can't thank him enough

for his efforts and many valued contributions."

In his statement, Miller noted that he was looking "forward

to pursuing new ventures that will lead me back into an operational role."

During his tenure as the top digital executive since 2009,

Miller revamped News Corporation's digital strategy, moving the company away

from standalone owned-and-operated web properties and refocusing its efforts on

digital content distribution and boosting revenues from its existing brands on

emerging platforms.

Miller also oversaw a number of key investments in the U.S.

and abroad, most recently the stakes taken in Roku and Bona Film Group and he represented

News Corporation on the Hulu board of directors.

"Jon is a seasoned technology veteran and we've

benefited enormously from his insights and deep relationships in Silicon Valley

and beyond," Chase Carey, president and COO of News Corporation, noted in a

statement.