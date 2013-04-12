Jonathan Winters Dies at 87
Comedian Jonathan Winters died Thursday evening at his
Montecito, Calif., home of natural causes, a
family friend told the AP. He was 87.
Winters was best known for his improv-style of comedy and
for his many characters. He was a frequent guest on the Tonight Show With
Johnny Carson and hosted two variety shows of his own. He is also known for
playing the role of Mearth on the ABC sitcom Mork and Mindy.
He appeared on the Saturday morning children's TV series Hot
Dog, in the early seventies and was the voice of Grandpa Smurf in the The
Smurfs TV series in the late 80s; he voiced Papa Smurf in the 2011
live-action movie.
Winters is also known for his film roles in It's
a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World and The Loved One, among others.
