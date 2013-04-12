Jonathan Winters Dies at 87

Comedian Jonathan Winters died Thursday evening at his

Montecito, Calif., home of natural causes, a

family friend told the AP. He was 87.





Winters was best known for his improv-style of comedy and

for his many characters. He was a frequent guest on the Tonight Show With

Johnny Carson and hosted two variety shows of his own. He is also known for

playing the role of Mearth on the ABC sitcom Mork and Mindy.





He appeared on the Saturday morning children's TV series Hot

Dog, in the early seventies and was the voice of Grandpa Smurf in the The

Smurfs TV series in the late 80s; he voiced Papa Smurf in the 2011

live-action movie.





Winters is also known for his film roles in It's

a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World and The Loved One, among others.